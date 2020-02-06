Share on Pinterest The research unveiling this gene editing technology is making scientists optimistic that the human immune system will eventually be used to cure cancer. Getty Images Researchers say they’ve used CRISPR gene editing technology to strengthen the ability of T cells to kill cancer cells.

They say the new technology also allows the altered T cells to live longer in the human body.

Experts say the research provides hope that cancer treatments in the future will use the human immune system more and eventually eliminate the need for chemotherapy and radiation. Immune cells that have been genetically edited can survive and kill cancer cells months after a person being treated for cancer receives them. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, in cooperation with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, reported their findings in a new study published today. They said they could successfully perform multiple edits on immune cells called T cells. They added that those cells also lived longer in the body than any previous studies had demonstrated. They were able to do this using the gene editing technology known as CRISPR. “The human genome consists of 3 billion letters that encode all of our genes. CRISPR technology is a form of molecular scissors that is able to find ‘the needle in the haystack’ and precisely find and then rewrite the genetic code at any desired location,” Dr. Carl June, senior author of the study and a professor of immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania, told Healthline. “Cancers have evolved many mechanisms to turn off the natural immune system,” June explained. “The field of synthetic biology uses approaches to enhance the functions of T cells beyond how they have naturally evolved.” “Our goal was to make the genetically edited T cells have a more prolonged and potent activity against tumors than natural unedited T cells would have,” he continued.

Harnessing T cells T cells are a type of white blood cell that fight infection and cancer and can live for 50 years in the human body. They check cells throughout the body to see if any are infected, mutated, or stressed. If the T cells find something wrong with a cell, they’ll kill it and also remember it so they can kill it again if they come across the same kind of infected cell in the future. In people who have cancer, the T cells are either tired or the cancer has found a way to evade them. In undertaking the study, the researchers collected a person’s T cells from their blood. They then performed three genetic edits using CRISPR technology. The first two edits removed the T cell’s natural receptor so that they could later re-program the cell with a synthetic receptor that would allow the T cell to find and kill tumors. The final edit removed a natural checkpoint that can occasionally prevent the T cell from properly doing its job. The technique is similar to another form of genetic engineering called CAR-T cell therapy but with potential added benefits. “CRISPR technology has the potential for creating what we call off the shelf CAR-T therapies. What we’re seeing here is they can actually modify the T cell genetically in a way to make it more effective in recognizing cancer cells without having the serious adverse effects that can occur in more traditional CAR-T therapies,” Dr. J. Leonard Lichtenfeld, MACP, deputy chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society, told Healthline.