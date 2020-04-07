Share on Pinterest Experts say people with asthma should be aware of their higher risk of illness and should continue to take their medications. Getty Images

Experts say people with asthma don’t face a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, but they do face a higher risk of serious illness if they contract with the virus.

Experts recommend people with asthma consult with their doctor about their medications.

People with asthma are also advised to reduce stress and take extra precautions around their home.

COVID-19 can pose a threat to everyone.

But people with preexisting respiratory illnesses such as asthma are at particularly high risk of having serious consequences that could arise from a coronavirus infection.

Observing pandemic prevention advice such as social distancing and frequent handwashing can help people with asthma avoid contracting COVID-19, just like everyone else.

And there are additional steps you can take to protect your health if you have asthma.

There’s no clear evidence that people with asthma are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , however, says, “People with moderate to severe asthma may be at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.”

“We know that the number one cause of asthma attacks are viral illnesses, so it makes sense that COVID-19, which is a viral illness that causes respiratory disease, could be worse for people who have asthma,” Dr. Sylvia Owusu-Ansah, a pediatric emergency medicine and emergency medical physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, told Healthline.

“Patients with underlying conditions that specifically involve their lungs, like asthma, COPD, and chronic bronchitis, seem to be more at risk to develop pneumonias and the dreaded acute respiratory syndrome associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Mauricio Heilbron, a trauma surgeon and vice chief of staff at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Long Beach, California.

“Logic would dictate that anyone with lung disease at baseline potentially has much less reserve to deal with a process that limits the ability to get oxygen from air into the bloodstream, which is exactly what our lungs do,” said Dr. Louis B. Malinow, a Baltimore-based internal medicine physician with national primary care network MDVIP.

“For instance, a person with 100 percent lung function may drop to 70 percent with COVID-19, which is still enough lung function to not threaten that person,” Malinow said. “An asthmatic under poor control, who starts with 70 percent lung function for instance, and is then impacted and trying to function with 40 percent lung function, is going to be struggling a lot more.”