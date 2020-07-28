Share on Pinterest Clear face masks and sign language can help people with hearing difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getty Images

Facial coverings worn during the COVID-19 pandemic make communication more difficult for people with hearing impairments.

People with hearing difficulties have trouble reading lips and recognizing facial expressions with masks in place.

Experts say people with hearing difficulties should be self-advocates and communicate their barriers to others.

They ask people to be patient and speak slower, louder, and lower when talking with a person with hearing difficulties.

Melanie Baugher was born deaf and has only recovered a minimal amount of hearing over time.



Since then, the Michigan resident has used hearing aids, lip reading, and social cues to communicate effectively in the world.

It’s been working well until COVID-19 and the need for facial coverings such as masks came along.

“I knew it was going to be bad,” Baugher told Healthline. “With the masks, I cannot tell if you are joking, mad, or serious. So what do I do? I call it my ‘smile and nod.’ I just smile, nod, and move on.”

It’s also affected the flow of Baugher’s daily life.

“Now I only go grocery shopping with someone with me,” she said. “I knew it was going to be hard, but this is a whole new level.”

The hearing impaired community is facing that struggle across the board.

The people with hearing difficulties interviewed by Healthline wanted to make it clear they support everyone wearing masks during the pandemic and don’t want that recommendation to change.

That means COVID-19 leaves them with the challenge of trying to hear without the usual tools they depend on.

Debbie Abel, AuD, president of the Academy of Doctors of Audiology, told Healthline that the communication barriers that come with masks and other COVID-19 restrictions such as physical distancing weren’t unexpected.

“Even normal hearing people use lip reading and facial cues to understand someone,” Abel told Healthline.

“When you add the barriers out there now, like Plexiglas, which you lose sound from the barrier, and masks that block sound but also lips and facial expressions, there’s a lot of challenge out there for the hearing impaired,” she said.

Brittany Carroll, a young adult living and working in Greensboro, North Carolina, knows this firsthand.

Having grown up with severe hearing loss from ear infections and central auditory processing disorder, Carroll spent her childhood developing the skills she needed to get by.

“Here in the South, everyone shouts, so it’s a bit easier,” she told Healthline. “But I still had to build some strong lip reading skills.”

Now, she said, she’s struggling to find new ways to understand those she interacts with.

Patty Tan is a student doctor of audiology in Oregon and also a person with hearing loss. Through a lifetime of therapy lessons in lip reading, hearing aid changes, and other tools, she’s found a way to get by.

The situation today, she said, is a huge challenge.

“It wasn’t a shock,” Tan told Healthline. “I think I knew how bad it was going to be.”

Tan finds the same challenges as others and more. Since she’s a student, there have been countless Zoom calls. And while one may think that a Zoom call is great because you can control the volume, Tan says something vital is missing: nonverbal cues.

“I look for things like hand gestures and body posture to help me know what a person is saying and how,” she said. “That’s restricted in Zoom (and any other online video communication tool) because you’re basically inside of a box and you have a limited range of the motion people can see.”