Researchers say they have found no significant difference between unvaccinated and vaccinated people undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) in terms of pregnancy and outcomes.

They said they hope their study will help ease anxiety for people considering IVF during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts urge people considering pregnancy to get vaccinated for their health as well as the health of their offspring.

A new study published Jan. 25 reports that vaccination against COVID-19 does not affect outcomes in people undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Researchers say the findings should ease anxiety and bolster confidence in people either considering or in the process of IVF treatments.

“This pandemic has brought stress and anxiety to people on many levels, and people who are thinking about their fertility or are pregnant will benefit from data that can help them make informed decisions about their health and the health of their future offspring,” said Dr. Devora Aharon, a study author and a fellow in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Icahn Mount Sinai and RMA of New York.

“We looked at a number of markers of egg quality and embryo quality as well as pregnancy rates and early miscarriage rates, and found no differences between patients who had received the vaccine and those who were unvaccinated,” Aharon told Healthline.

Researchers looked at the rate of conception for vaccinated and unvaccinated people to see whether the COVID-19 vaccine hindered success, both in people who have eggs collected and fertilized in a lab as well as those who underwent frozen-thawed embryo transfer.

The two groups of people who underwent frozen-thawed embryo transfer— 214 vaccinated and 733 unvaccinated people — had similar rates of pregnancy and early pregnancy loss.

The two groups of people who underwent ovarian stimulation — 222 vaccinated and 983 unvaccinated people — had similar rates of eggs retrieved, fertilization, and embryos with normal numbers of chromosomes, among several other measures.

“This data provides reassurance that the COVID-19 vaccine does not appear to have any harmful effect on fertility or early pregnancy in patients undergoing fertility treatment,” Aharon said.

While epidemiologists have regularly disputed suggestions that the vaccine can impede fertility, Aharon said, it was clear a large study such as this one was needed to help ease concerns.