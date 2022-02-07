Share on Pinterest Experts say COVID-19 vaccines are safe for people with cancer. Vanessa Leroy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Researchers report people with cancer don’t experience any greater side effects from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines than the general population.

The researchers tracked the short-term side effects from more than 1,700 recipients of the Pfizer vaccine.

Experts say the study should provide reassurances to people with cancer that they can safely get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Past research has indicated, though, that people with some types of cancer do not receive a significant boost in antibodies from the vaccines.

More than 10 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have reportedly been administered across 184 countries.

In the United States, more than 543 million doses have been administered so far.

Despite the widespread use of the vaccines, some people with cancer question whether the shots are safe for them.

A group of researchers has published a study on Feb. 7 that may provide some reassurance.

The researchers report that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, such as those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, are just as safe for people with cancer as they are for everyone else.

The Fox Chase Cancer Center researchers in Philadelphia tracked short-term side effects from more than 1,700 recipients of the Pfizer vaccine.

They said they found no other reactions for people undergoing active cancer treatment (surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or radiation therapy) or who had completed treatment.

The results came from in-person, phone, and online surveys given to people who received 2 doses of the mRNA vaccine, 3 weeks apart, between Feb. 16 and May 15, 2021.

A total of 1,183 people with a history of cancer responded.

Respondents experienced pain at the injection site, muscle pain, joint pain, fever, chills, headache, nausea, and fatigue at similar rates as those reported by people without cancer from the original clinical trials.

Adverse effects for people undergoing immunotherapy also mirrored those in the general population.