The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down the Biden administration's vaccine requirement for large businesses, leaving employers to navigate this territory largely on their own.

Experts say it will be up to states to implement vaccine or testing mandates at businesses.

The U.S. is still averaging over 450,000 COVID-19 cases a day. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses, companies are left to fend for themselves amid a patchwork of federal, state, and local requirements. While coronavirus infections are falling in many parts of the United States, the country is still averaging over 424,000 daily cases — enough to affect the safety and productivity of businesses’ employees. Lawrence Gostin, JD, a public health law professor at Georgetown University, said the court’s ruling would impede the country’s response to the pandemic. “The large business mandate was Biden’s best shot at significantly increasing the U.S. vaccination rate, which lags behind almost all our peer countries,” he said. “With so many unvaccinated Americans, it will put a strain on our health system, as we have seen with the current wave of Omicron.”

Patchwork of regulations and anti-regulations President Joe Biden announced the federal rule last fall, released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). It would have required businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have weekly tests. The high court struck down the rule on Jan. 13, and the Biden administration formally dropped the rule last week. Kenneth Dau-Schmidt, JD, PhD, a labor and employment law professor at Indiana University Bloomington, said that if the Supreme Court had upheld the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate, there would have been more uniformity across the country. “We would have had one federal standard, and then the state laws would have been irrelevant,” he said. “But now, we don’t have that.” Gostin said OSHA has other options going forward, such as a more narrow rule that focuses on high risk workplace settings such as assembly lines and meatpacking plants, where physical distancing is difficult. “But the [Supreme Court] justices expressed hostility to federal mandates,” he said. “So I doubt very much the Biden administration will propose new OSHA mandates.” In a separate ruling, the Supreme Court upheld a vaccine rule for healthcare workers at facilities that receive funds from Medicare or Medicaid. However, several lower federal courts put a similar vaccine mandate for federal contractors on hold. Vaccine mandates may have more success at the local level. “The courts have been antagonistic to federal vaccine and mask mandates,” said Gostin, “but they have been mostly upholding those mandates at the city and state level.” New York City has a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers who work in person or interact with the public. New York state has a mandate for healthcare workers. However, “the biggest problem [at the local level] isn’t the courts but the politics,” said Gostin. “Republican governors appear to be against any kind of mandate.” States such as Texas and Montana have enacted laws prohibiting employers from mandating vaccines. Other state legislatures may follow suit due to the Supreme Court’s ruling.