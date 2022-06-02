Share on Pinterest Pfizer announced that its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine is 80.3 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in children 6 months to 5 years of age. mixetto/Getty Images

The White House announced that children under age 5 may have access to COVID-19 vaccines as early as June 21.

Pfizer’s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine is effective at protecting against symptomatic infections in young children under the age of 5, the company’s new data suggests.

A decision from the FDA and CDC regarding the authorization of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines is expected in June.

White House officials announced today that COVID-19 vaccines may be available for children aged 6 months to 5 years within weeks.

Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, told reporters in a White House briefing that the administration is planning to make 10 million doses available for states to order. They will be shipped to states if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes the vaccines for use for children under 5.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is expected to meet on June 14 and 15 to discuss authorizing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children under age 5.

Even if they authorize the vaccines to be used by young children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also have to give a recommendation about the vaccines.

If the vaccines are authorized and recommended by both the FDA and CDC, Jha said that the administration is preparing to make vaccines available quickly to healthcare providers.

“We expect vaccinations will begin in earnest as soon as June 21,” Jha said. “It will take some time to ramp up the program.”

Jha said they expect most young children to get the vaccine from their healthcare provider.

Moderna submitted a request to the FDA for EUA of its two-dose pediatric vaccine last month.

Pfizer has also asked the FDA to allow children aged 6 months to age 5 to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes weeks after Pfizer announced that its three-dose vaccine is 80.3 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in children 6 months to 5 years of age.

The three-dose vaccine series was well tolerated in children and produced a strong immune response with no new safety concerns, according to a press release from Pfizer.

The third dose — which is one-tenth of the dosage used for adults — was tested during the Omicron wave.

In December 2021, Pfizer announced that its two-dose series did not produce a strong enough immune response in children, prompting the company to evaluate a third pediatric dose and initiate a rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A decision regarding the authorization of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines is expected in June.

“The study suggests that a low 3-ug dose of our vaccine, carefully selected based on tolerability data, provides young children with a high level of protection against the recent COVID-19 strains. We are preparing the relevant documents and expect completing the submission process to the FDA this week, with submissions to EMA and other regulatory agencies to follow within the coming weeks,” Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, stated in the press release.