Share on Pinterest People recovering from COVID-19 are sharing their stories in groups online. Getty Images

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are sharing their unusual experiences online.

Because so many people with an infection are asymptomatic, it can disrupt the feeling of being safe.

More people are reporting experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety now than this time last year, or even 6 months ago. That can be from having COVID-19, being exposed to the virus, or simply living through a pandemic.

There are support groups for just about every physical or mental health condition, and COVID-19 is now on the list.

A variety of coronavirus support groups have emerged as a way to help those who have had, or been affected by, the virus.

Jessica Stapleton began looking for a COVID-19 support group soon after she came down with symptoms. She joined a group on Facebook in March; there were about 800 members.

“I had scoured the internet looking for stories of COVID sufferers to see if what I was experiencing was typical. There was nothing in March,” Stapleton, an Indiana resident, told Healthline. “When I found the page I also found people just like me: scared, sick, and needing support.”

The group has grown to more than 18,000 members.

Facebook isn’t the only place to find support. James Chok, PhD, a clinical neuropsychologist from Pennsylvania, began a free video conference support group during March.

“I wanted this group to be a predictable thing in people’s lives, something they could count on each week,” Chok told Healthline.

Because so many people with an infection with the new coronavirus are asymptomatic, it can disrupt the feeling of being safe. That’s particularly difficult with people who have obsessive-compulsive disorder, he says.

Several people attend each week via video, which is the perfect way to connect — especially when many people experience anxiety about leaving home.

Moderating the group has shown Chok how many people are having difficulty coping, and how isolating the virus has made life.

“The gratitude members have had also been a refreshing surprise,” he said. “People are thankful to have a place to gather (even if virtually) and are thankful to each other for sharing their experiences. It has helped people not feel so alone.”