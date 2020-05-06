Share on Pinterest Experts say shelter in place can prompt triggers for eating disorders due to isolation, temptation, and food scarcity issues. Getty Images

Experts say shelter-in-place orders during COVID-19 can make life more difficult for people with eating disorders.

They say lockdowns can produce isolation as well as temptations that are close at hand that can disrupt coping strategies.

They add that food scarcities can also trigger both overeating and undereating issues.

Many people have fallen back on comfort food to help cope with the stress of COVID-19 lockdowns.

For people with eating disorders, however, it’s created a “perfect storm” of unhealthy, emotional eating triggers, from social isolation to anxiety over perceived shortages of food supplies, experts say.

Officials at the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) Helpline said their chat queries increased 83 percent between April 2019 and April 2020.

Doctors specializing in treating eating disorders say they’ve also observed a sharp uptick in problem reports from their patients.

“I had a full schedule this morning,” said Dr. Harry Brandt, medical director for the Eating Recovery Center in Maryland.

He’s been meeting patients via telemedicine.

“People are really struggling,” Brandt told Healthline. “I’m very concerned, because even when you can meet patients in person, this can be a difficult illness to [recover] from.”

Eating disorders include issues with both overeating and restricting food. The most common diagnoses include anorexia nervosa, bulimia, and binge eating.

Anxiety plays an outsized role in each diagnosis, experts say.

“Oftentimes, eating disorders are related to control,” Jennifer Pepper, a holistic psychotherapist in Guelph, Ontario, told Healthline.

“When we feel that we cannot control what is happening to us, we cling to that idea that at least we can control what or how we are eating. Due to COVID-19, the loss of control over one’s life feels heavier to everyone, so for someone who has already been dealing with a sense of lacking control, this feeling is most likely amplified right now.

“If a person was using an eating disorder to feel more stable and in control before this pandemic, it would make sense that they would be triggered and perhaps be struggling with the disorder more right now as an unhealthy way to cope with the pressures,” Pepper said.

The extent to which COVID-19 has tossed the rule book on what “normal life” looks like can be interpreted by people with eating disorders as “nothing counts, so I can just do whatever I want,” Krista Scott-Dixon, PhD, curriculum director for Precision Nutrition, told Healthline.

“People with disordered eating tend not to think of in-betweens or gray zones or moderation. It’s very much on or off. If I can’t be on, if I can’t have the strict rules, and if I can’t follow my strict routines, then it’s off,” she said.