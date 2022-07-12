Share on Pinterest Experts say long-term health issues are a concern if people get COVID-19 more than once. FG Trade/Getty Images

Researchers say COVID-19 reinfections may increase the risk of hospitalization and deaths from the disease.

They point out that vaccinations do lower the risks, but there is still the possibility of serious illness with each reinfection.

Experts say the findings reinforce the notion that people at an elevated risk should consider wearing a high quality mask when indoors and in crowded outdoor venues.

Scientists aren’t sure if there’s a cumulative effect on your health from repeated COVID-19 infections.

However, what does seem clear is that every reinfection carries the risk of serious illness, death, or long-term disability.

Reinfection “adds non-trivial risks of all-cause mortality, hospitalization, and adverse health outcomes in the acute and post-acute phase of the reinfection,” according to a new pre-print study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and the VA Saint Louis Health Care System in Missouri.

Researchers reviewed millions of healthcare records from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The preliminary study included data on more than 250,000 veterans who had one COVID-19 infection, nearly 39,000 people who had one or more reinfection, and more than 5 million people in a control group.

“The risk and [disease] burden increased in a graded fashion according to the number of infections,” wrote the authors of the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal.

The researchers reported that the probability of negative health outcomes due to reinfection rose regardless of vaccination status and included both the acute phase of the reinfection and long-term health issues occurring after acute symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath abated.

“What’s really eye-opening is the long-term manifestation of this disease. Most people bounce back but not everyone,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a study author and chief of the Resource and Development Service at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System as well as the chief epidemiologist at Washington University.

“We were asking a simple question: Does reinfection matter?” Al-Aly told Healthline. “We were not comparing first and [subsequent] infections, but asking whether it’s worth it to protect yourself against a second infection.”

The answer, said Al-Aly, is that “every time you’re infected, you’re rolling the dice.”

“You may have been vaccinated or had a previous infection, but that doesn’t eliminate your risk,” he said, noting that the risk of serious illness from reinfection with COVID-19 ranged from about 3% to 5% of all cases.

“It’s still wise and responsible to try to protect yourself from reinfection,” he said.

Time can also be a factor.

“As you get further from your vaccination, boosters, and previous infections, the risk of reinfection increases significantly,” Dr. Luis Ostrosky, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Texas, told Healthline.

Al-Aly acknowledged the limitations of the study. They included the fact the VA population is older, whiter, more male, and in worse overall health than the general population.

However, he noted, the sheer number of people included in the study meant that significant populations of women, minorities, and younger people were included in the analysis. Future research will focus on whether the same findings apply to these subpopulations.