A new report found that children were more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic compared to the flu.

Children with COVID-19 also spent a longer time in the PICU compared to children with the flu.

Children have been less likely to have severe disease from COVID-19 compared to adults, but they are still at risk.

Research has found that COVID-19 is still more dangerous in children than the seasonal flu.

In general, COVID-19 is far less severe in children than in adults, but kids can easily become infected and in some cases, develop serious disease.

The report published in JAMA Network Open on Wednesday found that twice as many children were admitted with COVID-19 during the first 15 months of the pandemic compared to the number of children hospitalized with the flu during the two years before the pandemic.

Pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and hospital stays were also longer in children hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to children hospitalized with the flu, according to the findings.

Previous research has identified higher rates of hospital admissions and mortality among children with COVID-19 compared to the flu.

Some infectious diseases experts suspect that COVID-19 was more dangerous in kids during the first 15 months of the pandemic since it was a novel virus and children had no prior immunity.

Pediatric deaths from COVID-19 are still very rare, making up between 0 and 0.02 percent of cumulative deaths in states that report data, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Over 1,200 children have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in the U.S., according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) This is a tiny fraction of the over 1 million deaths from COVID-19 reported in the U.S.

Pediatric deaths reported during recent seasonal flu seasons have ranged from 37 to 199, according to the CDC. In 2009-2010 when the H1N1 pandemic swept through the U.S., an estimated 358 pediatric deaths were reported.

“We have known from early 2020 that COVID-19 was much more severe than influenza. This is completely consistent with our experience with coronaviruses versus influenza viruses historically,” says Dr. Linda Yancey, an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Texas.

“In an average flu season, 50 to 100 children die,” Yancey added. “In 2021, we lost 600 kids to COVID-19. This is not in any way comparable.”