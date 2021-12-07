Share on Pinterest Experts say blood pressure among women has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly because women have had to take on more responsibilities. mixetto/Getty Images

High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Researchers say during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, blood pressure increased significantly, especially among women.

They say higher stress levels, a decline in healthy eating, and a reduction in exercise were among the factors.

Experts say it’s important to make wise food choices as well as make time for physical activity while dealing with the extra stress and lifestyle restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

If there have been times you felt your blood pressure rising during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may not have been your imagination.

New research says adults in the United States have had higher blood pressure than normal since the pandemic began and its related shutdowns and lifestyles changes became a way of life.

Women have been particularly affected.

The study , published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, looked at data from 464,585 employees and their spouses from several companies participating in employer-sponsored wellness programs done annually by Quest Diagnostics.

Quest measured the blood pressure of participants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia for 3 years, from 2018 to 2020.

Researchers from Quest and the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at Cleveland Clinic reported that blood pressure readings from April to December 2020 were significantly higher when compared with those from 2019.

Average increases ranged from 1.1 to 2.5 mm Hg for systolic blood pressure, and 0.14 to 0.53 mm Hg for diastolic blood pressure.

While increases were seen across age groups for women and men, the largest increases were for women.

“We did see more pronounced increases in blood pressure in women,” said Dr. Luke Laffin, co-director of the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at Cleveland Clinic, told CNN.

“Now, we don’t know the exact reason for that. However, we do know and there’s data to suggest that the pandemic has tended to place more of an outsized burden on women, particularly women that work, and this is an employer-sponsored wellness program,” he said.