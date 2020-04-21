Share on Pinterest Researchers say people with COVID-19 have reported losing their sense of smell, but that’s not the only symptom people should look for. Getty Images Researchers say that losing one’s sense of smell can be a symptom of COVID-19.

Anyone who’s recently lost their sense of smell should keep an eye out for other symptoms such as fever or persistent cough.

If other COVID-19 symptoms are present, it’s best to seek medical help.

If the loss of smell is related to COVID-19, the sense will likely return in a few days or weeks. It appears increasingly likely that losing one’s sense of smell is a symptom of COVID-19. For weeks, those who’ve been diagnosed with the disease have reported losing their sense of smell. Earlier this month, researchers from the University of California in San Diego released a study indicating that sensory loss, including the sense of smell, was strongly associated with COVID-19. Dr. Carol H. Yan, an otolaryngologist at UC San Diego Health, said the research suggests that if you have smell and taste loss, you’re 10 times more likely to have COVID-19. “This study supports the need to be aware of smell and taste loss as early signs of COVID-19,” Yan said in the study’ release. According to doctors interviewed by Healthline, it’s important for patients and doctors alike to be aware of this connection, even if the data is preliminary. “From what we’ve seen, as many as two-thirds of those with COVID-19 may experience a temporary loss or distortion of their smell, as well as taste,” Dr. Robert Quigley, a senior vice president and regional medical director of International SOS, told Healthline.

What if it isn’t COVID-19? Anosmia, the term for losing one’s sense of smell, has been around for far longer than COVID-19. “It’s worth noting that loss of smell is also a symptom we see in around 30 percent of the people who get the flu,” Dr. Nate Favini, medical lead of Forward, a preventive primary care practice, told Healthline. “It’s a common symptom for respiratory viruses and isn’t specific to COVID-19.” Besides respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza, other conditions like allergies, nasal polyps, and nerve issues could be possible culprits for someone losing their sense of smell. “It’s variable as to what the recovery can be,” Dr. David Hiltzik, director of head and neck medicine at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, told Healthline. “The time and the severity are both variable,” he said. “The sooner you get better, the better the prognosis. The longer you have this symptom, the less likely you are to recover.” Hiltzik said that there are a number of options for treating anosmia, such as steroid medications, but there’s no definitive way to restore someone’s sense of smell. Favini noted that if losing your sense of smell is the only symptom present, it’s unlikely to be COVID-19. “If this is the only symptom you’re having, it’s important to know that there are things other than COVID-19 that could cause this, including medications and medical conditions,” he said. “If you’re experiencing loss of smell in isolation and it persists, don’t assume it’s COVID-19. Discuss this with your doctor.”