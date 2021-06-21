Share on Pinterest Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are rising in the U.S. Viktor Cvetkovic / Getty Images As COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, respiratory syncytial virus and other seasonal viruses are returning.

Virus levels in the country dropped in March and April 2020 toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained low until March of this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise in parts of the southern United States — with the increase coming in between the virus' usual fall/winter seasons. The recent rise in RSV cases is so pronounced that the CDC issued a health advisory on June 10. The alert encourages health professionals to test patients with acute respiratory symptoms for RSV if they test negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. While RSV can affect people of all ages, young children and older adults have a greater risk of severe illness.

Rise in RSV ‘not surprising’ Dr. Per H. Gesteland, a pediatrician at the University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, said it’s unusual to see RSV activity this time of year. Typically, RSV infections in the United States occur during the fall and winter, coinciding with the cold and flu season. By May, RSV is usually very rare. Gesteland says that in Utah, the number of confirmed RSV cases picked up over the past several weeks, and the state is at a “smoldering plateau of RSV activity right now.” However, “we weren’t caught off guard or surprised by this because we were watching what was happening in Australia,” he said. Australia is in the Southern Hemisphere, so it often provides an early warning of what the respiratory season might look like in the United States. “This year, we noticed that [Australia] saw a big spike in RSV activity as their summer kicked in, and they started to relax some of their [COVID-19] precautions,” said Gesteland. “So we were aware that this might happen here and have been very diligently monitoring the RSV situation in Utah.” Similarly, Dr. S. Wesley Long, an associate professor of pathology and genomic medicine at Houston Methodist, and his colleagues noticed a rise in RSV cases in Texas from March through May. Texas is one of the southern states included in the CDC’s RSV health advisory.

Why the rise in RSV cases? Long and his colleagues also saw an increase in other seasonal respiratory viruses such as common cold viruses, parainfluenza, and non-COVID coronaviruses. Some of these have reached pre-pandemic levels, although RSV is still lower than its usual peak. “What really surprised us was the extent to which [some of these viruses] had taken off,” said Long, “and how out of season the increase was compared to previous seasons for many of them.” He and his colleagues published their results May 30 on the preprint server medRxiv. They intend to submit their paper to a peer-reviewed journal. Gesteland says that as with a lot of things related to viral illnesses, it’s difficult to know for certain why RSV is rising now. But he and others suspect that it’s driven, at least in part, by fewer people wearing masks, social distancing, and taking other COVID-19 precautions. RSV activity dropped last year when restrictions were put in place. A similar trend was seen with the seasonal flu, which was virtually nonexistent during this past season. “If you all of a sudden relax [restrictions],” said Gesteland, “and you have a large part of your population that’s susceptible to RSV, the virus is going to have a chance to take off and spread.” In Texas, the rise of RSV cases comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott ending the state’s mask mandate and lifting pandemic restrictions on businesses in March.