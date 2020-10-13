Share on Pinterest Experts say the governor’s executive order reopening businesses a few weeks ago is already driving an increase in COVID-19 cases. Octavio Jones/Stringer/Getty Images

Florida is reporting a 13 percent increase this past week in new COVID-19 cases.

Experts say the reopening order signed a few weeks ago by Florida’s governor is one of the reasons the state is heading in the wrong direction.

They continue to urge Floridians to wear masks and avoid crowded gatherings.

Ten days after he was diagnosed with having contracted the coronavirus, President Donald Trump was back out on the campaign trail, holding a rally Monday evening in Sanford, Florida.

“I went through it, now they say I’m immune. I just feel so powerful. I’ll walk into that audience… I’ll kiss everyone in that audience,” he told the crowd on Monday.

He didn’t. But experts say they are worried less about whether he is contagious and more about the risk for the crowd gathered at the rally.

Thousands packed the tarmac at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. They had waited for hours with no physical distancing and few wearing masks.

Experts fear the rally could become another superspreader event.

In fact, because of the extent to which the state has taken its reopening, some experts are concerned that Florida is on its way to becoming a COVID-19 hot spot again.

Reuters reports that the Sunshine State recorded more than 18,000 new COVID-19 cases this past week, a 13 percent rise from the week before. The state has more than 730,000 cases since the pandemic began.

“Florida is ripe for another large outbreak,” Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN.

“What they’ve done is opened up everything as if nothing had ever happened there. You and I could be talking probably in about 8 to 10 weeks and I will likely bet that Florida will be a house on fire,” Osterholm added.