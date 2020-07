Share on Pinterest Experts say a major factor in California’s COVID-19 surge is that the people, especially in the southern part of the state, did not follow safety guidelines. Getty Images

Experts say the surge in COVID-19 cases in California happened because businesses reopened too soon and people did not follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.

They note that Southern California is faring worse than Northern California.

They say California may have to lock down again if the rollback measures instituted by the governor the past month do not stem the tide.

Remember back in March when California was the envy of the nation?

‪It was the first state to issue a shelter-at-home order.

‪It moved quickly to shore up its equipment, personnel, and resources in light of dire predictions of a looming COVID-19 crisis.

California was held up as something of a pandemic success story.‪

‪But the accolades may have been premature.

By Memorial Day, restrictions began to ease as restaurants and beaches opened back up.

Not long after, the numbers began to move in the wrong direction. In a few short weeks, California went from model state to COVID-19 hot spot.

‪Now California has more than 467,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, outpacing New York, the country’s one-time epicenter. Hospitalizations and death rates are also surging.

‪Last month California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order mandating that people wear a mask when in public.

In mid-July he began tightening the reins. He ordered a new statewide ban on indoor dining and movie theaters.

Now 37 of California’s 58 counties are on the state’s watchlist and have even more severe restrictions. Churches and gyms as well as hair and nail salons had to shut back down in those counties.