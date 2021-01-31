Share on Pinterest Experts say small gatherings can still be risky and advise people to remain vigilant. Compassionate Eye Foundation/Gary Burchell/Getty Images Experts say even with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, it’s still too early to start having small gatherings again.

They note it remains important to wear masks and continue to practice physical distancing, even after getting vaccinated.

Like millions of other people in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chris LaGesse is laying low. LaGesse, a retired teacher from Lake Zurich, Illinois, is aware that COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed and that more are on the way. She also knows that some states, counties, and cities are allowing people to return to outdoor dining and are ending the mandatory stay-at-home orders. But she still doesn't feel safe. "I may feel a bit more comfortable going shopping and doing outdoor activities, but I will still be wearing a mask and social distancing," she told Healthline. Even after she and her family members get vaccinated, LaGesse said little will change for her family until a majority of the population is inoculated. "The more virulent strains of the virus that are being discovered will likely change the scenario, too," said LaGesse, who'll be taking "special precautions when we do get together with my family." Daniel Scarpino, a Gulf War veteran who's currently battling cancer, said he'll be vigilant during his treatments. But he still plans to live his life. "I will err on the side of caution from here on out," said Scarpino, who worked in his family's restaurant and salad dressing business and served in Operation Desert Shield as well as Operation Desert Storm. "I will not stop what I want to do as far as going to Utah to see the grandchildren and going sightseeing in our national and state parks. I will not go into hiding," he told Healthline. "But I will keep my mask with me and sanitizer. I will take all precautions that I feel are necessary to keep myself, family, and others safe," he added.

Excitement and caution As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered and hospitalizations decrease, people like LaGesse and Scarpino are wondering if and when they can begin to safely return to having small gatherings such as family get-togethers, birthday parties, and garden club meetings. Is it really safe to do this again? Every infectious disease expert interviewed by Healthline for this story had the same answer to this question: No. They said now is definitely not the time to stop being vigilant, despite how things may seem to be trending. In Los Angeles County, for example, the number of new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 daily is about 500 a day. Earlier this month, it was 800 a day, according to the Los Angeles Times. The decreasing population of people in hospital intensive care units across the country make it seem like things are getting better. But scientists said that beneath the surface of these developments there are concerns. Making any decision about viral pandemics requires a look at what’s likely to come not tomorrow, they said, but weeks and even months from now. “Things will only get worse if people let their guard down now,” said Dr. Robert Turner Schooley, an infectious disease physician and senior director of international initiatives at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. He told Healthline that the danger is actually rising again because of the COVID-19 variants that have already landed in the United States. Schooley said this is now a race between the vaccines and the variants. But he’s optimistic. While the timeline on the vaccine rollout was held up because of poor planning and not enough vaccines, Schooley said, the drug companies and federal government are now getting things up to speed. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Novavax vaccines may soon join the Moderna and Pfizer shots, too. “We can roll out these vaccines much more aggressively in the second quarter of this year,” Schooley said. “Until then, it would be unwise to mix and mingle. It just gives this virus more chances to replicate.”

More diligent, not less Schooley said he understands that virus fatigue is a factor in the United States and around the world. But he warns that if people are less diligent now, there will be even more cases than we saw in the most recent surge. “With the current lifting of controls, we will see surges that, based on our projections, will be least 50 to 75 percent worse than it was a few weeks ago when it was so bad,” he said. Schooley said we’ll see this happen in a month to 45 days if the country doesn’t continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. “The U.K. variant is already here in San Diego, and the experience in the U.K. and Israel shows that it replaces the currently circulating virus within 4 to 6 weeks. The epidemic takes off again, unless you change isolation activities,” he said. New studies suggest that while the vaccines do appear to be effective against these new variants, the new strains are more contagious. And in some cases, reinfections are more likely with these variants. Last April, COVID-19 hit the city of Manaus, Brazil, hard. Researchers estimated that the number of people who contracted the disease was so high that the city could have actually reached a theoretical herd immunity threshold. But now the city is suffering a second surge from a variant of the original virus. The variant is potentially more infectious and reportedly could be more adept at fighting the vaccines.

Scientists expected the variants Dr. Deborah Lehman is an assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California Los Angeles. The main focus of her research has been on the epidemiology and prevention of infectious diseases. She told Healthline that while the general public was taken by surprise by the presence of these variants, scientists anticipated them. “No one who studies this is surprised that there are variants. This is what viruses do,” she said. “This is also what bacteria does to evade antibiotics.” Lehman said a variant can be more contagious than the original virus. “So, we need to be vigilant with distancing and masking. A variant can make a face mask ineffective,” she said. “Can a few particles stay in the air longer? Possibly.” Lehman said the good news is that the vaccines work well. The Pfizer vaccine appeared to lose only a small bit of its effectiveness against the variant first detected in South Africa during a laboratory study conducted by the company. In that study, Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch determined there was a less than two-fold reduction in antibody titer levels. Although the research hasn’t been peer-reviewed, the scientists suggest that the vaccine would likely be effective in neutralizing a virus with the so-called E484K and N501Y mutations found in South Africa. “If the variants reduce that a bit, you are still getting a very effective vaccine,” Lehman said. Vaccines work by training our immune systems to create proteins known as antibodies that fight disease. “It does other things that assist your immune system as well, some of which we cannot even test for,” Lehman said.

How long does the vaccine work? Lehman said scientists face a difficult task ahead in addressing the public’s reluctance to get vaccinated. But it must be done, she said. How long will these COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in the body? “We are hoping for longer than a year,” Lehman said. “But if it is a year, this is nothing new. We require a vaccine every year for influenza. It would be great to see this virus die off. But might we have to keep vaccinating like the flu? It’s a possibility.” Lehman said vaccines “trick our bodies” into believing they have seen the pathogen before. In the meantime, the immune system sends out its troops and helps develop immunity. Experts said the vaccines prevent you from getting seriously ill, although they may prevent infection from the virus. “The hope is that it will also prevent the infection,” Lehman said. “Even if the vaccine in the end just prevents you from having to go to the hospital and the ICU, that turns a disease into something more like a bad cold.”