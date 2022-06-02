Share on Pinterest COVID-19 testing in a healthcare setting can help slow the spread of the disease. Getty Images

COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the Northeast and Great Lakes region.

After more than 2 years of the pandemic, many people are reevaluating what level of risk they consider acceptable.

There are still vulnerable populations who rely on those around them to avoid serious illness.

The recent wave of new COVID-19 cases appears to be on the decline in the Northeast and in the Great Lakes region.

Although cases are going up in other parts of the United States, it’s uncertain if this increase will rise to anywhere near the levels or duration seen during the Omicron spike earlier this year or the Delta surge last fall.

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the U.S. daily average of new cases to be sitting at 103,000. That’s far below the 800,000 witnessed in January during Omicron, although significantly above the 20,000 recorded in June 2021 before the Delta variant emerged.

A look at the states where cases have decreased or declined in the past week shows only Vermont among the Northeast states and no Great Lake states among those on the rise. In fact, for the week that ended May 29, cases in Connecticut dropped 51 percent from the previous week while New York saw a 40 percent dip, New Hampshire a 34 percent decline, and Rhode Island a 28 percent decrease.

A tweet from Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration and now a board member for Pfizer pharmaceuticals, on the trends over the past 14 days shows equally dramatic numbers. Connecticut’s daily case average has dropped by 63 percent while Minnesota’s average has fallen 44 percent and Maine has dropped by 43 percent.

The average daily death toll from COVID-19 remains under 300, compared to 2,600 in January and more than 450 in June 2021. No New England or Great Lakes states were near the top in terms of percentage increase during the week that ended May 29.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at about 12,000, about the same number as a year ago and far less than the 140,000 recorded in January.

Based on the numbers from the United Kingdom and in New England, it appears the wave of COVID-19 takes between 6 and 7 weeks to reach its peak once it’s begun.