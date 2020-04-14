Share on Pinterest Experts say a higher rate of underlying medical conditions and a lack of health services are causing higher rates of COVID-19 in minority communities. Getty Images

New figures indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting African American communities harder than other groups.

Experts say the trend is fueled by factors such as higher rates of underlying medical conditions as well as a lack of health services.

Experts say more testing should be done in minority communities and more medical services should be provided.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak.

In cities and states where the numbers are available, we’re learning that African Americans and Hispanic people are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Experts say the numbers simply don’t lie.

In Illinois, 43 percent of people who have died from COVID-19 and 28 percent of confirmed cases are African Americans, while they make up only 15 percent of that state’s population.

In Michigan, 40 percent of those who have died and a third of confirmed cases are African Americans, while they make up only 14 percent of that state’s population.

In Louisiana, 70 percent of the people who have died are African Americans, while they make up only a third of that state’s population.

And in New York City, 34 percent of the people who have died are from the Hispanic community, although Hispanic people make up only 29 percent of the city’s population.

These numbers have prompted a group of 10 African American pastors to schedule a press conference for Wednesday.

At the news conference, they will demand that the Trump administration provide data on COVID-19 cases by race.

The pastors will also demand people of all races have access to proper medical treatment.

“Blacks often live in communities with less access to high quality, affordable healthcare. This limits testing and treatment, which results in more severe cases and deaths,” said the Rev. William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, in a press release emailed to Healthline.

The pastors plan to note that in Chicago, African Americans account for 70 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases, although the city’s population is only 30 percent black people.

In New Orleans, the pastors say, African Americans account for 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths in a city where they make up just 32 percent of the population.