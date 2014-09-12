Enrolling in a clinical trial to test a new drug or other treatment is intimidating, but with support and counseling from peers, more and more people with HIV are volunteering. No group is more affected by HIV than African-Americans, yet blacks and Hispanics are poorly represented in HIV and AIDS medical studies. While blacks make up almost half of Americans living with HIV and AIDS, they represent only 30 percent of volunteers in clinical studies. Work published recently in the journal AIDS and Behavior showed that the problem is not a lack of interest. Lead author Marya Gwadz, Ph.D., and her colleagues at New York University’s College of Nursing studied 540 adults from minority groups who were HIV positive. Some were given counseling by peers who had also tried to enroll in clinical trials. The counselors offered information about medical research and the enrollment process. Nine out of 10 of the patients who received counseling from their peers chose to enroll in studies. No one in the control group, who did not receive counseling, decided to enroll. “It just opens the door and helps build trust when a peer lets you know, ‘These people are fine, they’re not going to pressure you, you can go check it out,” Gwadz told Healthline. The intervention program her team developed is called ACT2. Read More: Black Community Leaders Joins Forces to Fight HIV »

Rethinking What’s Possible ACT2 uses a motivational interviewing approach. It allows people to talk about why they might consider enrolling in a trial, as well as their fears about the process. Enrolling in a clinical trial isn’t convenient, even for a person with a lot of time and resources, such as dependable transportation. The strain it puts on minority volunteers can be overwhelming. Consent forms for trials are often 20 to 30 pages long. Enrollment can mean traveling to multiple screening locations. Immigrants are asked whether they have documented citizenship. Gina Brown, a member of Positive Women’s Network USA’s board of directors, is a newly appointed member of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS. The New Orleans woman has been HIV-positive for 20 years. She works as a case manager for the Ryan White-funded program. “I got my start as a peer advocate, way back in 2002,” Brown told Healthline. “We could get information from clients that the case manager couldn’t always get. We always were the first to know when someone was pregnant or in an abusive relationship.” Learn How Community Activists Are Fighting HIV by ZIP Code »