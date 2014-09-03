As states move to legalize marijuana for medical use, researchers are exploring whether it might help relieve the symptoms of autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. Marijuana, Mary Jane, cannabis, or kush: No matter what you call it, the medical use of marijuana has been a hotly debated and highly politicized topic in recent years. Many say marijuana is a natural way to alleviate symptoms of a variety of conditions, such as arthritis and chronic pain. A company called Cannabis Technologies announced recently that it’s in the process of developing a new cannabinoid-based therapy that will directly target arthritis. TIME magazine recently shared a story that the U.S. government is looking to purchase 12 acres of marijuana plants for medical research purposes. This could be good news for the tens of millions of Americans who suffer from arthritis, the nation’s leading cause of disability . Learn Exactly How Marijuana Affects the Body »

Pot’s Polarizing Politics Many arthritis patients advocate for the use of medical marijuana, but the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has repeatedly questioned its medical benefit. The Drug Enforcement Administration states that marijuana “has no accepted medicinal value in treatment in the United States, and evidence that there is a general lack of accepted safety for its use even under medical supervision.” In 1999, the Institute of Medicine, a part of the National Academy of Sciences, conducted a study that found marijuana to be “moderately well suited for particular conditions,” including chronic pain and multiple sclerosis spasticity. Multiple studies have shown that the drug can help with symptoms ranging from anxiety to chemotherapy-induced nausea and pain . However, detractors of marijuana and its derivatives have labeled the plant a “gateway drug” that may cause users to become addicted and eventually move on to stronger, harsher, and more dangerous drugs. Many religious and conservative groups are also against the use of drugs for moral reasons. Join the Debate on Healthline’s Living with RA Facebook Page » That doesn’t mean, however, that steps aren’t being taken to give patients with serious medical conditions access to marijuana.