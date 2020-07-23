Share on Pinterest The reopening of Disney World in mid-July is one of several factors that worry experts in regards to Florida’s COVID-19 surge. Getty Images Florida is one of the epicenters of the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic, leading all states in new cases per capita.

Experts say the reopening of businesses as well as a general reluctance to wear facial coverings and to adhere to physical distancing are the main factors.

Experts urge Florida to adopt some of the restrictions enacted by Arizona several weeks ago to help stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Florida is now the center of the sports world. Twenty-two NBA teams restart their season next week, sequestered in a “bubble” at Disney World in Orlando. Twelve WNBA teams are doing the same on Saturday in their Tampa-area home base. Major-league soccer is a couple weeks into a tournament in its own Orlando world. The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the teams’ Major League Baseball season opener. However, the Blue Jays won’t be able to return the favor. The Canadian government deemed it too risky to allow teams to fly into Canada from the United States, where the COVID-19 outbreak has been surging again. The Rays’ home state is likely a big reason for that. That’s because Florida is also now one of the centers of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Experts blame the state’s lackluster response and a seemingly unique degree of resistance to physical distancing or wearing facial coverings such as face masks. They add that things such as sport competitions or the reopening of Disney World don’t help either. The question they’re asking now is how much worse is it going to get. For answers, they’re looking to models, trends, and the experience of Southwest states such as Arizona, where cases started surging again just a bit before they really took off in Florida.

Predicting the peak On Thursday, Florida was leading all states in new cases per capita by most calculations. It had more than 1,300 new cases in a day for the first time on June 10 and has continued to rise from there. There were 9,785 new cases Wednesday, down slightly from the record highs over the weekend. The rate of tests coming back positive has also climbed, so the uptick likely isn’t just due to more testing. In Miami-Dade County, for instance, the positivity rate hasn’t been in single digits for more than a month. According to the models, if things continue as they have been, that climb in daily new cases may continue. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab has been modeling the spread of COVID-19 at the county level across the country. In their models, updated Wednesday, Miami-Dade County is projected to see daily new cases increase from around 3,000 currently to 4,700 by mid-August. Several other counties are also projected to be on their way to setting new highs, including Broward (neighboring Miami-Dade), Duval (home to Jacksonville), Hillsborough (Tampa), Pinellas (St. Petersburg), Seminole (just north of Orlando), and Volusia (Daytona Beach). The projections are less steep but still predict a gradual rise in all the other counties included in the model. Only one, Charlotte County (between Sarasota and Fort Myers), is projected to see a decline. “The question is what is (Florida’s) potential peak if they continue not to mount a serious response to this,” Dr. David Rubin, director of the Philadelphia PolicyLab, told Healthline. “And I think that’s everyone’s question right now.” His models are based on the rate of spread in the county and other nearby areas as well as population demographics, local testing capacity, and weather factors. They also include how much physical distancing is happening, based on cellphone GPS data about movement compared to movement before the pandemic started. “The bottom line is we’re not seeing enough physical distancing in Florida at this point,” Rubin said. He noted that “if there’s any sign of optimism” it’s that there is some improvement in physical distancing in the Tampa area. In hard-hit southern Florida, Zoran Bursac, PhD, chair of Florida International University’s Department of Biostatistics, is seeing a few other signs of hope in the numbers. “What we’re seeing in South Florida — and the trends are similar to the rest of the state — is some of the measures and mandates that have been put in place are slowly taking some effect,” Bursac told Healthline. “Even though the number of cases is high, it may be kind of plateauing a bit, or teeter-tottering a bit, not significantly up or down.” Bursac has been working with other area researchers to maintain the Miami-Dade County COVID-19 Trajectory, which tracks patterns in COVID-19 statistics in Florida’s most populous county. He said daily new cases have been averaging a bit lower over the past 7 to 10 days, whereas it had looked possible that they could have instead “gone significantly up.” “We’re hopefully somewhere near the peak,” Bursac said. The positivity rate appears it may be going down at least a little bit in Miami-Dade as well, albeit in fits and starts. Since a peak of 26 percent on July 8, it has fluctuated between 16 and 22 percent in the 2 weeks since, according to the tracker. But, the tracker website cautions, “it is recommended that this proportion (of positive cases) not exceed 5 percent,” a threshold the county hasn’t been below since June 6. As for the key metric of hospitalizations, Bursac says upticks in that category could lag behind new cases. “Not sure if it will get worse but will probably stay at this level,” he said. That level could be just on the edge of danger. The most recent data in the tracker, from Tuesday, shows a record number of 2,299 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Miami-Dade area. A record number of them were also in the ICU (527) and on ventilators (312). “We talk to hospitals all the time, and they say, ‘We can kind of manage it, but we need to reduce it… It can’t continue to grow,’” Bursac said. “Hopefully it will reverse in next few weeks.”