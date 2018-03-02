The current measles outbreak has infected 21,000 people in Europe. U.S. officials are concerned that overseas travelers could bring it here.

Multiple measles outbreaks in Europe have resulted in 21,000 people contracting the virus and 35 deaths over the past year.

This fourfold increase of European measles cases has put a spotlight on the possibility of a measles outbreak starting in the United States via travelers or an unvaccinated American returning from a trip abroad.

Measles is one of the most easily transmissible viruses in the world. For people who aren’t vaccinated, 90 percent of them will contract the virus when exposed to it.

Zsuzsanna Jakab, PhD, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, called the European measles cases a “tragedy” in a statement.

“Every new person affected by measles in Europe reminds us that unvaccinated children and adults, regardless of where they live, remain at risk of catching the disease and spreading it to others who may not be able to get vaccinated. Over 20,000 cases of measles, and 35 lives lost in 2017 alone, are a tragedy we simply cannot accept,” Jakab said.

The spike in measles cases wasn’t limited to one country or one area of Europe. Romania (5,562 cases), Italy (5,006 cases) and Ukraine (4,767 cases) reported the most infections.

In total, 15 countries reported outbreaks where at least 100 people were affected, including Germany, Greece, the United Kingdom, and France.

Health ministers from 11 countries are expected to meet later this year to discuss how to eliminate measles and rubella by 2020.

“Elimination of both measles and rubella is a priority goal that all European countries have firmly committed to, and a cornerstone for achieving the health-related Sustainable Development Goals,” Jakab said. “This short-term setback cannot deter us from our commitment to be the generation that frees our children from these diseases once and for all.”