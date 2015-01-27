The link between gut health and rheumatoid arthritis is a hotly debated topic, but new research shows it may play a role in RA remission.

“Gut health plays a role in RA” sounds like the title of an episode of Dr. Oz. In fact, an episode discussing just that caused an uproar in online communities for people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and its counterpart, juvenile idiopathic arthritis. But strange as it seems, it could be true.

Leaky gut syndrome and other gastrointestinal problems could trigger flare-ups in diseases like RA, lupus, and multiple sclerosis. So achieving microbial balance in the gastrointestinal tract could be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to managing RA symptoms.

In fact, the gut microbiome has been linked to arthritis in various animal studies. Researchers are exploring whether the same is true in humans. A 2013 study by rheumatologists at New York University found that patients with RA were more likely to have the bacteria Prevotella copri in their intestinal tracts than patients without the disease. The findings suggest that this bacterium may somehow trigger the autoimmune response that leads to joint inflammation. However, more research needs to be done to examine the link.

The study also showed that the presence of P. copri corresponded with a loss of healthy microbes in the gut. The loss of these microbes could contribute to other symptoms or related health conditions.

Scientists are beginning to tease out just how the microbes that naturally live in our guts help prepare our immune systems to fend off invaders. Some of the microbes secrete chemicals that can destroy threats directly. The theory goes that an unbalanced community of microbes leads to a misguided immune response.

“Your microbiome plays a major role in your immune system, constantly providing protection from illness of which many of us are unaware. Autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, occupy a prominent position among diseases that have long been thought to have a genetic component that is triggered by microorganisms … Specifically, increased levels of the bacterium Prevotella copri is correlated with the reduction of beneficial microbes such as Bacteroides, leading to inflammation in the body,” said Kathleen DiChiara, an author and functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner.

