Learn how to protect yourself and others from the “multiphase turbulent buoyant cloud” of a cough or sneeze. If you think your cough or sneeze is no big deal, think again. Coughs and sneezes produce gas clouds that allow their germ-filled droplets to travel much farther than previously thought, according to a new study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers, published online in the Journal of Fluid Mechanics. While you may see and feel the droplets of a cough or sneeze when someone fails to cover their mouth, the “multiphase turbulent buoyant cloud” of a sneeze—which propels individual droplets into long range—is invisible, said study author professor John Bush in an MIT News release. With allergy season underway, this gives you all the more reason to cover up that cough or sneeze to prevent the spread of your unwanted germs to others—both near and far away from you. Find Out If It’s Allergies or a Cold » Even more alarming is that the smaller droplets of a cough or sneeze may travel up to 200 times further if not part of a cloud, and may be capable of transmitting more infectious particles, according to MIT News. It was previously thought that droplets moved as groups of unconnected particles and that larger mucus droplets flew farther than smaller ones due to their momentum, researcher said. “[The] Important role of the multiphase turbulent cloud [is] in enhancing the range of deposition of the small droplets and making the smaller droplets travel further away from the large droplets, and much further away than initially thought,” study author Lydia Bourouiba, an assistant professor in MIT’s department of civil and environmental engineering, said in an interview with Healthline. “This is a change in the previous physical picture and highlights the potential for non-local transmission of diseases from room to room indoors.”

Inside the ‘Turbulent’ Cloud To understand the patterns of transmission of respiratory infectious diseases, researchers used high-speed imaging and mathematical modeling to analyze coughs and sneezes. “Direct observation of sneezing and coughing events reveals that such flows are multiphase turbulent buoyant clouds with suspended droplets of various sizes,” researchers wrote. “Our observations guide the development of an accompanying theoretical model of pathogen-bearing droplets interacting with a turbulent buoyant momentum puff.” To predict the range of pathogens produced by this “turbulent buoyant” puff, researchers developed models of droplet fallout from the cloud. They found that “droplets remained suspended in the cloud until their settling speed matched that of the decelerating cloud,” they wrote. Results of the study reveal that droplets 100 micrometers in diameter can travel five times farther than previously estimated, that droplets 10 micrometers in diameter can travel 200 times farther, and that “droplets less than 50 micrometers in size can remain airborne long enough to reach ceiling ventilation units,” according to MIT News. See Which Foods Can Help Boost Your Immune System »

Reducing the Spread of Pathogens

“This study is the first step toward a more fundamental understanding of the physical mechanisms that play an important role in shaping the patterns of transmission in populations during outbreaks,” Bourouiba said in an interview with Healthline. “The next steps include the investigation of the pathogen-load of the droplets and understanding (of) the mechanisms selecting their size and pathogen-load,” Bourouiba said. “This can all help target and improve mitigations strategies such as spacing between patients in hospitals, air ventilation and filtration in confined spaces.”