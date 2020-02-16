Share on Pinterest One of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of illnesses is to encourage employees to stay home when they’re sick.

During the outbreak of H1N1 swine flu in 2009, an estimated 8 million workers contagious with H1N1 didn’t take time off of work.

This led to as many as 7 million additional cases of the virus. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak. The new coronavirus, now called COVID-19, has rapidly spread to more than 60,000 people. In the United States, there are now 15 cases of the disease. Compared to the flu, which has already infected 36 million Americans since Oct. 1 of last year, the chance of getting COVID-19 in the United States is low. That hasn’t stopped several U.S. companies from taking precautions, from implementing bans on work travel to China to asking employees to avoid handshakes, Recode reported.

Lack of sick leave in U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of illnesses like COVID-19 or the flu is much simpler: Encourage employees to stay home when they’re sick. But since the United States doesn’t have a national paid sick leave policy, taking a sick day remains a financial sacrifice for 32 million workers that lack paid sick leave benefits. Without paid sick leave, workers are more likely to come into work sick, exposing their co-workers to an illness. “Transmission of any viral illness (COVID-19, influenza) is increased when people congregate closely together. Because a work environment requires a significant amount of time spent together and indoors, there is a higher likelihood of passing on an illness,” said Dr. Adrian Cotton, chief of medical operations at Loma Linda University Health. Cotton emphasized the importance of paid sick days in order to stop illnesses from spreading around the office. “If an employee is sick, encourage them to stay home, but not at the cost of losing salary. People will still come into work even if they are sick and unproductive, since their priority is to get their paycheck,” Cotton told Healthline.