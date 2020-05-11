Share on Pinterest Researchers are learning how the new coronavirus can spread. Getty Images A new study has found evidence of SARS-CoV-2 (the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19) in the air around two hospitals in Wuhan, China.

One hospital was dedicated to treating patients with severe cases of COVID-19, while the other was a makeshift field hospital used to quarantine and treat people with mild symptoms.

Wearing a mask can help you avoid inhaling infected droplets and releasing them into the air if you happen to be carrying the virus. Reducing our risk for COVID-19 depends on how well we understand the way SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is transmitted. Experts believe SARS-CoV-2 mainly spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets released when a person with the virus coughs, sneezes, or talks. It’s also possible that you can contract the virus if your hands come in contact with your mouth, nose, or eyes after touching a contaminated surface. But can SARS-CoV-2 be spread through the air we breathe? A new study has found evidence of the virus in the air around two hospitals in Wuhan, China. While it’s still unclear whether you can contract the virus from breathing virus-laden air, the latest findings could make an impact on how we protect ourselves as states begin to open up.

Coronavirus material found in the air In a report published April 27 in the journal Nature, researchers measured the concentration of genetic material known as RNA from the new coronavirus in samples collected in February and March from 30 spots in and around two COVID-19 treatment hospitals in Wuhan. One hospital was dedicated to treating patients with severe cases of the disease, while the other was a makeshift field hospital used to quarantine and treat people with mild symptoms. The investigators found higher concentrations of material from the virus in samples collected in areas prone to crowding, certain intensive care units, and places with poor airflow, like bathrooms. Areas where medical staff removed protective apparel were found to have elevated concentrations of viral material, which may indicate that SARS-CoV-2 can be resuspended in the air when staff take off their apparel. Sites that were rigorously sanitized, well ventilated, and uncrowded were found to have low or undetectable concentrations of viral RNA in aerosol samples.