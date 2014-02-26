New research shows that a specific type of white blood cell can be manipulated to ease the body’s immune response to COPD. Two experimental therapies may be able to control chronic inflammation in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). One of the proposed therapies is found in red sage, a Chinese medicinal herb that has been used for centuries to treat problems with menstruation, heart disorders, and blood circulation. Researchers in the U.K. say Tanshinone IIA, a compound found naturally in red sage, could act as a powerful weapon against chronic inflammation by controlling the response of a certain type of white blood cell. Learn About 5 Types of COPD Treatments Already on the Market »

Using Red Sage in Clear Fish to Stop White Blood Cells Neutrophils are the most abundant type of white blood cell in the human body. They fight infections and help increase the immune response of other cells. But while they are normally beneficial, they can create lasting tissue damage in people with autoimmune disorders. Researchers believe they can help reduce inflammation in chronic conditions like COPD by driving harm-causing neutrophils away. Teams at the University of Edinburgh Medical School in Scotland and other facilities discovered the beneficial properties of red sage while testing the inflammatory response in zebrafish, a common, translucent fish found at pet stores. They tested the effects of thousands of compounds on the immune responses of fish whose tails were injured. Because the fish were genetically modified to have their neutrophils glow green, researchers were able to see inside the fish as their bodies responded to their injuries. They found that Tanshinone IIA had the biggest impact on reducing the inflammatory response by either driving neutrophils away from the site or causing cell death. The researchers, who published their findings in the journal Science Translational Medicine, say that targeting these neutrophil-clearing mechanisms may be useful in creating more-effective anti-inflammatory drugs. “The fact that Tanshinone IIA is already used in traditional Chinese medicine makes it likely that future drugs containing this compound wouldn’t be toxic to humans,” researchers concluded. Learn the 6 Signs of COPD »