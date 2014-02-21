A new study finds that people who walked about two to three miles per day were less likely to be hospitalized for COPD problems.

The last thing a person with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may want to think about is revving up their respiratory system with a good walk. New research, however, shows that walking about two miles a day can lower the risk of being hospitalized with severe attacks.

The study, published in Respirology, examined 543 COPD patients from five Spanish respiratory clinics. The scientists looked at the distance the patients walked during the week. Those walked at least three times weekly were divided into groups based on low, moderate, and high activity. That information was then compared to data from Hospital Galdakao-Usansolo in Bilbao, Spain.

They found that COPD patients who committed to moderate or high levels of exercise over time lowered their risk of being hospitalized, while those who didn’t exercise as much were more prone to taking trips to the hospital. The researchers say that walking between three and six kilometers (or 1.8 to 3.7 miles) per day helps.

“COPD patients are less likely to engage in regular physical activity than healthy individuals,” lead researcher Dr. Cristóbal Esteban said. “However, regular exercise has been associated with reduced risk of hospitalization for exacerbated COPD and mortality among patients with COPD.”

