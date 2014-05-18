Outdoor heat has been associated with increased mortality and increases in COPD hospitalizations, say researchers.

People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may experience fewer symptoms and better overall health if they stay out of the heat this summer, according to a new study.

Conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and presented at the 2014 American Thoracic Society International Conference, the study found that COPD patients exposed to warm indoor temperatures “had greater disease-related morbidity, including an increase in symptoms, a rise in the use of rescue medications, and a decline in lung function.” Outdoor heat exposure was also associated with increased COPD symptoms, researchers said.

COPD is a term used to describe a wide range of progressive lung diseases, often caused by smoking, second-hand smoke, or other pollutants. According to the COPD Foundation, an estimated 24 million Americans have COPD.

“Understanding the effect of heat on susceptible populations is increasingly important to anticipate health effects related to climate change,” study authors wrote. “Outdoor heat has been associated with increased mortality and increases in COPD hospitalizations in population studies. Less is known about individual-level exposure to heat and the impact on disease-specific outcomes.”

Learn How Lifestyle Changes Can Help Manage COPD »