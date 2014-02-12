A new study shows that most COPD patients see their doctors about trouble breathing years before they are diagnosed with COPD.

Primary care physicians, patients’ main point of contact in the healthcare field, often miss opportunities to spot chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

In fact, new research shows that those doctors may miss the early signs of COPD in up to 85 percent of cases, according to a study published Wednesday in The Lancet .

“The substantial numbers of patients misdiagnosed and under-diagnosed in this study is a cause for concern,” study author Dr. Rupert Jones of Plymouth University Peninsula School of Medicine and Dentistry in the U.K. said in a statement. “It is important that COPD is diagnosed as early as possible so effective treatment can be used to try to reduce lung damage, improve quality of life, and even life expectancy.”

The U.K. Department of Health estimates that 2.2 million people in the U.K. have COPD but are undiagnosed. In the U.S., 12.7 million adults are estimated to have COPD, but close to twice that number live with impaired lung function, suggesting that many more people have COPD but aren’t being diagnosed, according to the American Lung Association.

COPD is a common disease among smokers, characterized by difficulty breathing. It begins with breathing troubles during physical activity, but later leads to difficulty breathing while at rest. COPD is the third leading cause of death in the U.S.

