Almost 16 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

More women are now living with COPD than men in the United States and more women die from the disease than men.

Researchers say women tend to have small lung airways and that increases the risk of developing COPD as well as the risk of more serious disease.

Women may have a higher risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) due to small airways in the lungs.

Research published today in the journal Radiology reports that structural differences between the sexes may explain the difference in prevalence and outcomes of COPD between men and women.

“The differences in airway dimensions even after adjusting for height and lung size, and the greater impact of changes in airway size on clinical outcomes in women, was remarkable in that women appear to have a lower reserve against developing airway disease and COPD,” Dr. Surya P. Bhatt, the lead author of the study and an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham said in a press release.

The researchers found that even among those who never smoked or had smoked less than 100 cigarettes over their lifetime, the lung airways in women were still smaller than in men.

They examined data from nearly 10,000 people. Some were never smokers, some were current smokers, and some were former smokers.

Among the 420 people who had never smoked, the researchers found that men had thicker walls to their airways than women. The dimensions of the airways were also smaller in women than in men.

In the 9,363 former or current smokers in the study, men again had thicker airway walls and women had narrower airways than men.

The researchers stated these differences resulted in higher levels of shortness of breath, lower lung function, poorer respiratory quality of life, and worse survival outcomes in women than men.

Dr. Jimmy Johannes, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center in California, says the study helps to explain some of the disparity between the sexes when it comes to lung disease.

“The logical potential difference here is that the larger your lung, the more lung disease you can tolerate before you might develop symptoms or other complications related to those lung diseases,” he told Healthline.