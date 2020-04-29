Share on Pinterest Experts say a food thermometer, not the color of the meat inside the chicken, is the best way to make sure cooked chicken is safe to eat. Getty Images

Researchers say many home methods of checking to see if chicken is safe to eat aren’t effective.

In particular, they note the color of the meat inside the chicken isn’t a good indicator.

Experts say a food thermometer is the best safety method to check to see if chicken has been cooked to at least 165°F (74°C).

Half of home cooks may be misjudging if chicken is safe to eat.

That’s according to a new study from the Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture Research.

In the study, researchers surveyed 3,969 households across five European countries about common methods for checking for chicken’s doneness.

They found there are a number of inadequate indicators of food safety.

Using the chicken’s meat or juice color to assess readiness is one such example. Although a popular method, researchers reported that the inner color of chicken changes at temperatures too low to kill common poultry pathogens such as Salmonella and Campylobacter.

Safely cooked poultry can vary in color from white to pink to tan, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The study’s researchers also reported bacteria remaining on a chicken’s surface even after cooking, suggesting alternative or additional methods of measuring safety are necessary.

While thermometers can help, the researchers reported that only 1 in 75 households use them while cooking chicken.