Only about 20 percent of sexually active high school students get tested for sexually transmitted illnesses despite the fact that the age group represents 50 percent of all STI cases in the United States.

Experts say a lack of access to healthcare and concerns about confidentiality are factors for the low testing rate.

They say STIs can cause serious long-term health problems if they aren’t treated.

More than half of all sexually transmitted illnesses (STIs) occur among adolescents and young adults.

However, few high school students get tested for diseases such as chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Only 20 percent of sexually active high school students reported testing for an STI in the previous year, according to data from a national Youth Risk Behavior Survey released by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The figures included 26 percent of female students and about 14 percent of male students.

That’s far below the STI screening recommendations established by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health groups.

Those guidelines call for annual testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea for all sexually active women under age 25 and testing for syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea for all sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, as well as otherwise engaging in risky behaviors such as injection drug use.

The CDC also recommends annual HIV testing for everyone ages 13 to 64.

Nicole Liddon, Ph.D., a study author and a senior health scientist in CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health, told Healthline that while the findings were “roughly the same” as those in other studies, the recent incorporation of the STI questions in the annual Youth Risk Behavior Survey will allow researchers to track testing trends over time.

“The fact that females report getting tested at a higher rate suggests some adherence to the national guidelines, but it’s still suboptimal,” said Liddon.

Similarly, young men who reported having sex with other men were more likely (about 30 percent) to get tested than straight men (about 13 percent), but still far below the CDC’s recommended levels.