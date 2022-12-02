A plant-based diet could have a significant impact on preventing colorectal cancer. Those are the findings from a study published in BMC Medicine that was conducted by a team of researchers from the United States and South Korea.

The study published this week involved 173,427 participants who were from a variety of ethnic groups. Results, which came after an average follow-up time of just over 19 years, found that men who followed a healthy plant-based diet had lower rates of colorectal cancer.

Women included in the study did not see the same benefit.

In total, 4,976 participants were found to have colorectal cancer. Further analysis split participants into a number of subgroups, including those who smoked and who consumed alcohol, as well as by race and ethnicity to identify any additional patterns.

Main Findings

The team found that men who ate the most healthy plant-based foods had a 22% decreased risk of developing colorectal cancer.

The difference between health benefits for men was higher in Japanese-American, Native Hawaiian and white populations as opposed to those who were identified as African American and Latino

Poor diets increased the risk of cancer that was found in the rectum rather than either side of the colon

The researchers used a set of data tools that allowed them to assess the quality of plant-based foods as well as animal products.

Mona S. Jhaveri, PhD., founder and director of Music Beats Cancer, says that the study had some limitations, but that it has significant value for looking at ways to prevent cancer.

“I think, in this study, what excites me the most is that it’s actually a method of [prevention,]” Jhaveri said. “And what I see in my world, in the biotech world. Is: we focus a lot on cures and treatments. And what the public really, in my opinion seeks are ways to prevent cancer or screen for it.”

Assistant clinical professor of in the department of nutrition and exercise physiology at Washington State University, Lisa Heneghen (MPH, RDN, CSO, CNSC), told Healthline that being able to assess the quality of plant-based foods was key as not all plant-based diets are healthy.

“We can say, ‘Eat this type of dietary pattern,’ but the way people interpret it or implement it can mean a lot of different things,” Heneghen said. Consuming “the more whole version of that plant food and the more pure version of that plant foods, so not processed, actually showed a reduced risk of colorectal cancer incidents, which is pretty interesting.”