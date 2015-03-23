Chemical analysis presented today shows both medical and recreational pot in Colorado is high in THC, but also contaminants.

One thing seems clear about the marijuana coming out of Colorado: It will get you high. Really, really high.

An analysis of the marijuana circulating in Colorado shows it is extremely potent in terms of THC, the ingredient that gets a person buzzed, but low in levels of CBD, the chemical increasingly being studied for medical use.

The findings were presented today at the meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in Denver.

Scientist Andy LaFrate discussed how buds, despite having different names and appearances, appear similar in their THC:CBD chemical ratio. He added the pot is dirty, often covered in fungi.

“There’s a lot of homogeneity whether you’re talking medical or retail level,” he said in an American Chemical Society news release. “One plant might have green leaves and another purple, and the absolute amount of cannabinoids might change, which relates to strength. But the ratio of THC to CBD to other cannabinoids isn’t changing a whole lot.”

LaFrate founded Charas Scientific laboratory for the purpose of serving as a testing site under Colorado’s recreational marijuana law.

“This stuff is strong,” LaFrate said in a statement to Healthline.

To put things into perspective, the average THC potency three decades ago was well below 10 percent, LaFrate explained. But among the 600 samples he tested, gained from both medicinal and recreational sources, the average potency was 18.7 percent. A handful of samples even exceeded 30 percent.

The average THC:CBD ratio was 150:1, LaFrate said. CBD is being investigated by researchers for the treatment of schizophrenia, Huntington’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as anxiety and depression.

Some opponents of marijuana legalization may argue the low CBD levels prove that people really are smoking marijuana just to get high, not to feel better. But LaFrate and doctors who legally prescribe marijuana say it isn’t that simple.

