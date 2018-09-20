College campuses are offering more counseling to help deal with the problem. Is overprotective parenting a cause?

Share on Pinterest The first year of college can produce mental health challenges for many students/Photo: Getty Images

The transition to a new school — and life — can be difficult for anyone, but as first-year students start classes at colleges across the country this fall, it may be bit more difficult for a surprisingly large proportion of them.



About 1 in 3 college frosh reported having suffered from mental health disorders in the years leading up to their arrival at college, according to a new survey.



That’s true not just of students in the United States, but also of students in eight industrialized countries around the world, the World Health Organization states in its study.

Researchers reported the average age at which these issues start is about 14 years.



That lines up with other reports of rising prevalence of mental health issues among college students.

A 2014 survey found that 33 percent of students surveyed reported having suffered from serious depression.

A 2016 study reported that 39 percent of students were struggling with at least one mental illness.



That latter study also found the percentage of students who had considered suicide in the past year jumped from 6 to 8 percent in previous years to 11 percent.



The American College Health Association (ACHA) has found that students report that anxiety and depression are among the biggest factors negatively affecting their academic performance.

Such mental health issues can even lead students to drop out.



Campus counseling centers often offer free or low-cost services to students. But with increasing numbers of students seeking their help, there may only be so much they can do.



“If 1 in 3 college students were seeking mental health services, our counseling centers wouldn’t be able to manage,” Keith Anderson, incoming president of the ACHA and a psychologist at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, told Healthline.



Anderson told Healthline he estimates about 15 percent of college students utilize their campus counseling centers.

He also noted the 1-in-3 figure was higher than past estimates he’d seen and thought it might be a bit too high.



That might have to do with the size of the survey.

In the United States, only three colleges (all private) participated. Only 739 students responded, 28 percent of whom reported mental health issues.



Other countries had higher participation, and some had higher rates.

About 22 percent of 4,490 Belgian students reported mental disorders compared to 27 percent of 4,190 Mexican students and almost 40 percent of 2,046 Spanish students.

Nearly half of Australian students reported problems, but that was among only 529 respondents.



But the gist of the results — that an increasing number students are struggling with these problems — holds true.



“We’ve seen dramatic increases at the college counseling centers,” Anderson said.



Anderson wasn’t sure whether this has something to do with college-bound students or is part of a trend across the population.

“I’ve been having that debate with a number of my colleagues at the moment, as to whether it’s something about college or a developmental issue for people across the age group,” he said.

“But I haven’t seen anything to indicate that the general population is having the same sort of increase.”

