If you’ve ever wondered whether your morning cup, or two, of joe is doing your body more harm than good, you’ll be glad to know that a new study has found that drinking two or more cups of coffee every day may reduce your risk of death from liver cirrhosis by 66 percent.

Cirrhosis is scarring of the liver that occurs due to injury or long-term disease. Scar tissue cannot do what healthy liver tissue does—make protein, help fight infections, clean the blood, help digest food, and store energy.

A 2004 report from The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that each year 1.3 percent of total worldwide deaths are caused by liver cirrhosis. Previous research shows that 29 million Europeans have chronic liver disease, with 17,000 deaths annually attributed to cirrhosis. According to WHO, liver cirrhosis is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S.

The study, published in Hepatology, a journal published by Wiley on behalf of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, was conducted by Woon-Puay Koh of Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore and the National University of Singapore.

Researchers found that consuming two or more cups of coffee each day reduces the risk of death from liver cirrhosis—specifically cirrhosis caused by non-viral hepatitis—by 66 percent.

