Phase I and Phase II clinical research has identified biomarkers for current, non-specific treatments for atopic dermatitis, suggesting that earlier diagnosis and treatment of the inflammatory skin disease are within reach. A dramatic new improvement in treating eczema may be just five years away. So says Dr. Emma Guttman-Yassky, associate professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Yassky is one of several researchers conducting Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of new drug treatments that target eczema, also called atopic dermatitis (AD), a complex inflammatory skin disease. Pointing out that four to seven percent of the adult population worldwide has AD, and that 15 to 20 percent of children have AD, Yassky told Healthline, "One third of those have moderate to severe disease, so it's a huge number." The percentage of patients diagnosed with AD has increased over time, partly due to "more awareness, but also an increase in incidence," said Yassky. Industrialized countries have had the greatest increase in AD, and Japan is at the top of the list, Yassky explained. The disease, which is also associated with genetic factors and family history, tends to flare up when a patient is under stress, as do many other diseases that reflect disturbance in the immune system.

A Patient Sees Improvement in Symptoms Neal Patel knows the symptoms of AD all too well. His AD was initially severe in childhood, but went into remission at age twelve. The disease flared up again while he was in medical school. "I was losing sleep at night. I was so itchy," Patel told Healthline. Patel said that even exercising was challenging because he needed extra time to reapply a thick layer of petroleum jelly to be comfortable enough to work all day. Patel was motivated to do his own research, and that's how he learned that Dr. Yassky was recruiting patients. The Phase II study is double-blinded, so Yassky and Patel do not know if he is receiving the study drug or an inert placebo. "The results were dramatic. One week into the trial, my skin cleared up and now I am itching less and I can go about my daily activities without consequences," said Patel. He noted that thus far, he has not experienced adverse effects. The trial lasts 36 weeks.

Current AD Treatments May Have Serious Adverse Effects Treatments for AD have been non-specific, and serious adverse effects are possible. Treatments include creams and petroleum jelly (to help improve the skin's protective barrier); antihistamines; drugs that suppress the whole immune system, such as prednisone (a steroid) or cyclosporine; and other topical treatments, including tacrolimus (an immunomodulator), and phototherapy (light treatment). Adverse effects range from insomnia, weight gain, and mood problems from prednisone, to an increased risk of skin cancer and lymphoma from tacrolimus. None of these treatments is a good choice for continuous long-term treatment.