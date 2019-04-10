Share on Pinterest The affordability of insulin is a major issue in the diabetes community. Getty Images

Americans with diabetes have long been in the midst of an insulin crisis.

Skyrocketing costs driven by the conflicting demands and intricacies of the United States’ private healthcare system have led to the deaths of several people forced to ration the life-saving drug they couldn’t afford.

Now, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and major insulin manufacturers are signaling a willingness to take more radical action to control these drug prices.

Cigna’s Express Scripts, for instance, has announced a new plan to provide insulin at $25 to a pool of more than 700,000 eligible patients.

Insulin manufacturer Sanofi similarly announced an expansion of its “Insulins Valyou Savings Program” to provide 30-day doses of its insulin for $99 per month to private insurance patients.

“It is unacceptable to Sanofi that some people living with diabetes are struggling to pay for their insulin, so we have moved to act creatively and aggressively to help address affordability and access needs,” Michelle Carnahan, head of North America primary care at Sanofi, said in a press release.

“By giving those who… use more than one box of pens or one vial per month access to their insulins for one flat price, we aim to help limit the burden on the individuals who have high out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy counter,” she wrote.

These moves come as the nation’s top five PBMs have been called before Congress to explain their role in the nation’s rising prescription drug prices, of which insulin has become a high-profile poster child.

PBMs are intermediary companies that negotiate drug prices on behalf of insurers, unions, Medicare, and others. They have been singled out by critics for negotiating rebates from drug manufacturers that they pocket themselves instead of passing on to patients.

The industry, for its part, argues that PBMs are essential negotiators providing pressure on drug companies to lower prices.