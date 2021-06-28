Share on Pinterest Singer and entertainer Ciara Wilson is using her voice to raise awareness about cervical cancer and what women can do to prevent it. Photo provided by BWHI

Singer Ciara Wilson is speaking out about how cervical cancer disproportionately affects Black women.

Black women in the United States are twice as likely to die from cervical cancer than white women.

Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer than any other racial group.

Grammy-winning entertainer Ciara is taking center stage to spread awareness about cervical cancer and HPV screening.

“The greatest thing for me was being educated on how cervical cancer is impacting Black women in particular… I don’t think that what I do is just about singing and dancing and getting cute in my glam and all that stuff. All that is fun and amazing and a big part of why I love what I do, but I believe in the power of a platform,” Ciara told Healthline.

After learning that Black women are twice as likely to die from cervical cancer compared to white women, and that Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer than any other racial group, Ciara decided to use her popularity for good.

She teamed up with Cerving Confidence, a collaboration between the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) and Hologic’s Project Health Equality to encourage Black women to schedule their well-woman exams and protect themselves against cervical cancer.

The campaign offers information about cervical cancer and screening access to help prevent cervical cancer in Black women, as well as tips for how to prepare for an annual well-woman exam, such as questions to ask your doctor.

“There’s nothing better than being on top of your health and being confident in your health, and that’s what this campaign is about,” said Ciara.

She encourages all women to call their doctor and schedule a Pap smear and HPV screening.

“[Get] it done, it’s so easy… I think sometimes psychologically for us as women we’re like ‘ugh, here we go,’ but it goes so fast when you go, and just get it done and being able to know that and understand how simple it is and being able to check off this one box is huge,” Ciara said.