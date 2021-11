Share on Pinterest Singer and entertainer Ciara Wilson is using her voice to raise awareness about cervical cancer and what women can do to prevent it. Photo provided by BWHI Singer Ciara Wilson is speaking out about how cervical cancer disproportionately affects Black women.

Black women in the United States are twice as likely to die from cervical cancer than white women.

Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer than any other racial group. Grammy-winning entertainer Ciara is taking center stage to spread awareness about cervical cancer and HPV screening. “The greatest thing for me was being educated on how cervical cancer is impacting Black women in particular… I don’t think that what I do is just about singing and dancing and getting cute in my glam and all that stuff. All that is fun and amazing and a big part of why I love what I do, but I believe in the power of a platform,” Ciara told Healthline. After learning that Black women are twice as likely to die from cervical cancer compared to white women, and that Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer than any other racial group, Ciara decided to use her popularity for good. She teamed up with Cerving Confidence, a collaboration between the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) and Hologic’s Project Health Equality to encourage Black women to schedule their well-woman exams and protect themselves against cervical cancer. The campaign offers information about cervical cancer and screening access to help prevent cervical cancer in Black women, as well as tips for how to prepare for an annual well-woman exam, such as questions to ask your doctor. “There’s nothing better than being on top of your health and being confident in your health, and that’s what this campaign is about,” said Ciara. She encourages all women to call their doctor and schedule a Pap smear and HPV screening. “[Get] it done, it’s so easy… I think sometimes psychologically for us as women we’re like ‘ugh, here we go,’ but it goes so fast when you go, and just get it done and being able to know that and understand how simple it is and being able to check off this one box is huge,” Ciara said.

Cervical cancer is preventable The cervix connects the vagina to the upper part of the uterus. Cervical cancer occurs in the cells of the cervix. At a well-woman exam, your doctor can perform the following screening tests, which help find cervical cancer early or prevent it: Pap test (also called Pap smear) detects precancerous cells and cell changes on the cervix that can turn into cervical cancer, if left untreated.

(also called Pap smear) detects precancerous cells and cell changes on the cervix that can turn into cervical cancer, if left untreated. HPV test detects the human papillomavirus, which can cause cell changes on the cervix. Nearly all people will get HPV during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . HPV is contracted through vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the virus. While 9 out of 10 HPV cases go away on their own, sometimes it will last longer. Some types of HPV can cause cancer, including cervical cancer. “You may not even know you have [HPV] because the virus can stay undetected in your system for years. That’s why it’s so important to visit a doctor and get tested,” Dr. Jessica Shepherd told Healthline. Shepherd said women ages 21 to 29 should receive routine Pap testing while women 30 to 65 should receive co-testing, which is a Pap test and HPV test together. “It is the benefit of two tests with just one sample and detects nearly all cervical cancers… as many women have delayed screening due to the pandemic, it is increasingly important to schedule your regular well-woman exam,” said Shepherd. In addition to screening, the HPV vaccine is available for everyone 9 to 26 years old. According to the CDC, as many as 93 percent of cervical cancers could be prevented by screening and HPV vaccination.