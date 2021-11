Share on Pinterest Researchers say chronic stress can increase your blood pressure and cause other heart health issues. Getty Images Researchers report that chronic stress can increase your risk for heart health issues, such as high blood pressure.

Experts say there are many ways to reduce stress and anxiety, including going to therapy sessions, meeting with friends, and exercising.

They add that it’s best to try to deal with one source of stress at a time. Chronic stress is unhealthy for your heart. This is true — even for people without any pre-existing conditions, such as high blood pressure (hypertension), as well as for younger people. That’s according to a new study published by the American Heart Association. In the study, researchers looked at stress levels across 13 years (2005-2018) in 412 people (aged 48 to 87) without hypertension. Researchers tested urinary stress levels by measuring the hormones created in the body to deal with stress: cortisol, epinephrine (adrenaline), dopamine, and norepinephrine. The doubling levels of cortisol alone — but not norepinephrine, epinephrine or dopamine — was associated with a 90 percent higher risk of having a cardiovascular event. Cortisol is the stress hormone that drives your reactions to danger or threat. When the issue has passed, your cortisol is supposed to drop again. This is what lets your body and brain know all is safe. Norepinephrine, epinephrine, and dopamine all work together to regulate the autonomic nervous system and control involuntary body functions, like your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing. Chronic stress disrupts this involuntary ebb and flow. That can result in cortisol no longer dropping back down, because the threat never feels over. As a result, heart health could be compromised without a person really realizing it.

Is stress relief even realistic right now? The obvious answer is to reduce stress, right? Well, yes and no, according to the experts. “Of course, we know all those stock, physically oriented methods of reducing stress management, like breathing techniques, minding your eating habits, getting plenty of sleep, and exercising,” said Therese Rosenblatt, PhD, the author of “How Are You: Connection in a Virtual Age – A Therapist, a Pandemic, and Stories about Coping with Life.” “All of these practices are helpful, but when you are in the grip of that extreme, gnawing anxiety that makes life miserable, it can be hard to even initiate those behaviors,” she explained to Healthline. According to Akua K. Boateng, PhD, a licensed psychotherapist, stress reduction is all about minimizing your body’s need to manage stressors beyond its capacity. “There will be stressors in the world, yet when we talk about stress reduction, it comes down to attempting to not personalize all of the stressors at the same time,” Boateng told Healthline. The bottom line is to take the stressors in doses and know when you need to sideline processing others, she said. Boateng’s tips for managing stress: Create boundaries for stress intake. If you have more psychological stress happening due to work, the COVID-19 pandemic, or holiday gatherings, minimize the need to have the house perfectly cleaned, getting all your work done on time, or remodeling your home during this time.

