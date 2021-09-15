Share on Pinterest Researchers say chronic stress can increase your blood pressure and cause other heart health issues. Getty Images

Researchers report that chronic stress can increase your risk for heart health issues, such as high blood pressure.

Experts say there are many ways to reduce stress and anxiety, including going to therapy sessions, meeting with friends, and exercising.

They add that it’s best to try to deal with one source of stress at a time.

Chronic stress is unhealthy for your heart.

This is true — even for people without any pre-existing conditions, such as high blood pressure (hypertension), as well as for younger people.

That’s according to a new study published by the American Heart Association.

In the study, researchers looked at stress levels across 13 years (2005-2018) in 412 people (aged 48 to 87) without hypertension.

Researchers tested urinary stress levels by measuring the hormones created in the body to deal with stress: cortisol, epinephrine (adrenaline), dopamine, and norepinephrine.

The doubling levels of cortisol alone — but not norepinephrine, epinephrine or dopamine — was associated with a 90 percent higher risk of having a cardiovascular event.

Cortisol is the stress hormone that drives your reactions to danger or threat. When the issue has passed, your cortisol is supposed to drop again. This is what lets your body and brain know all is safe.

Norepinephrine, epinephrine, and dopamine all work together to regulate the autonomic nervous system and control involuntary body functions, like your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing.

Chronic stress disrupts this involuntary ebb and flow. That can result in cortisol no longer dropping back down, because the threat never feels over.

As a result, heart health could be compromised without a person really realizing it.