A new study finds that a loss of chromosome Y may be to blame for men having a shorter life expectancy and higher cancer risk than women, and this finding may pave the way for a marker that can help predict men’s risk for developing cancer.

It has long been known that men have a shorter life expectancy than women. Now, a new study finds that loss of the Y chromosome (LOY) in blood cells may be to blame for this discrepancy between the sexes. What’s more, loss of this chromosome may also lead to a higher mortality from cancer.

The study, published in Nature Genetics, was the result of work conducted by four Swedish universities. The collaboration, dubbed Scifelab, included scientists from Karolinska Institutet, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm University, and Uppsala University.

Emphasizing that although changes in the DNA of normal cells gather during our lives and have been linked to cancer and diabetes, the risk factors behind the differences in life expectancies have not been known, according to the researchers. Prior to their study, chromosome Y was mostly associated with sex determination and sperm production.

For the study, the researchers analyzed the DNA in blood samples from a group of more than 1,600 elderly men. After studying the group of men for up to 20 years, the researchers found that the most common genetic alteration was an LOY in a proportion of the white blood cells. The researchers also discovered a correlation between LOY and shorter survival, irrespective of cause of death.

