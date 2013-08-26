From soda bans to gym class mandates, American schools are making healthier choices for their students.

Fewer U.S. schools offer students junk food or allow soda companies to advertise on campus, while more are improving the nutritional choices of the food they offer, according to an assessment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The 2012 School Health Policies and Practices Study , the largest study of school health policies to date, shows improvements in U.S. school districts across several health measures, especially the food choices available to students.

“Schools play a critical role in the health and well-being of our youth,” said Thomas Frieden, CDC director, said in a statement. “Good news for students and parents—more students have access to healthy food, better physical fitness activities through initiatives such as ‘Let’s Move,’ and campuses that are completely tobacco free.”

The “Let’s Move!” campaign is First Lady Michelle Obama’s initiative to reduce childhood obesity rates.