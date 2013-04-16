Pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and hypertension during pregnancy can increase a woman’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes up to 18 times. Women who suffer from pre-eclampsia or gestational hypertension, two common conditions in pregnancy, may be at a higher risk for developing diabetes later in life, according to a recent study of more than one million women published in PLOS Medicine. The study also showed that when combined with gestational diabetes, a form of diabetes only associated with pregnancy and a known risk factor for type 2 diabetes, these two conditions can increase the risk of future diabetes by 16 to 18 times. According to the study, high blood pressure and pre-eclampsia (a condition that causes fluid retention and protein in the urine) affect about eight percent of all pregnancies. However, many women with a history of pre-eclampsia or gestational hypertension are never screened for diabetes after they give birth.



Lead study author Denice Feig of the University of Toronto in Canada says she hopes the results of her study will “alert clinicians to screen these women.”

Research by the Numbers Toronto researchers used a comprehensive Canadian health database to identify women who gave birth in an Ontario hospital between April of 1994 and March of 2008 who had pre-eclampsia, gestational hypertension, or gestational diabetes. Researchers then recorded whether or not these women developed diabetes between 180 days after delivery and March of 2011.



Out of the more than one million pregnant women included in the analysis, 35,000 or about 3.5 percent, with one or more of these conditions developed diabetes during the follow-up period. Based on these results, the authors concluded that the risk of future diabetes is about two times higher for women with gestational hypertension or pre-eclampsia alone and 13 times higher for women with gestational diabetes.



Researchers also found that when combined with gestational diabetes, the risk of future diabetes was 18.5 times greater for gestational high blood pressure and about 16 times greater for pre-eclampsia.