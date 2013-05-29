Thyroid conditions present risks for pregnant women and their babies.

Thyroid conditions can, for the most part, be easily managed in day-to-day life with the right medications and hormone therapy. However, the risks of low or high thyroid hormone levels become much more apparent during pregnancy.

Research published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism shows that the risk of complications increases for both women with underactive thyroid glands, or hypothyroidism, and those with overactive thyroid glands, or hyperthyroidism. Using data from the Consortium on Safe Labor on 223,512 single-child pregnancies, researchers found that these conditions can increase the risk of obstetrical, labor, and delivery issues.

“Women need appropriate thyroid hormone levels to support a healthy pregnancy, so it is very important to carefully monitor expecting mothers who have thyroid diseases,” said Dr. Pauline Mendola of the National Institute of Health’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD) in a press release.

With up to four percent of pregnancies involving thyroid disorders, understanding how to keep the conditions in check is crucial for both mother and child.

“In the United States, at least 80,000 pregnant women each year have thyroid diseases,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Tuija Männistö of the NICHD, in a press release. “These women are at increased risk of having serious adverse pregnancy outcomes, including hypertension and preterm birth. They also have a higher rate of labor inductions and other birth interventions.”