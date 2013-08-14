A new mouse study shows that animals given added sugar die more quickly and reproduce less often than their peers. A new study shows that when mice consume as much extra sugar as the human equivalent of three cans of soda a day, females die twice as fast as normal. Males, meanwhile, are 25 percent less likely to hold territory and reproduce. Despite numerous studies that demonstrate the harmful effects of sugar on humans, the beverage and corn refining industries say that this animal research is flawed. The study appeared Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications .

Linking Soda to Mortality The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) funded the study, performed by biology professor Wayne Potts of the University of Utah and James Ruff, who recently earned his doctorate there.



Although the researchers said they know of no studies that link sugar to higher morbidity and lower reproductive rates in humans, many experiments have pointed to increased rates of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes among people who have a sweet tooth, and a fondness for soda in particular. The scientists who conducted the new research say that previous studies involved giving mice sugar at levels much higher than a diet of 25 percent added sugar, or three sodas a day. This is a level of added sugar that many humans regularly consume and believe is safe.



“We have now lowered the level of added sugars that produce an adverse outcome down to what was previously considered safe,” Potts told Healthline. “No government agency would make safe levels if they knew animals studies showed that there were adverse reactions at those lower levels.” Potts and his team monitored the animals’ body weight as well as their fasting insulin, glucose, and triglyceride levels. In females only, those on the added sugar diet had reduce glucose tolerance. Perhaps surprisingly, the mice fed added sugar did not gain weight. The mice were given the added sugar in their food, beginning at the age of four weeks, which is when mice become sexually mature, Potts said.