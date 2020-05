Experts say children whose mothers have postpartum depression are more likely to have mental health issues and develop ailments such as ADHD and autism.

Amanda Waite worked long and hard to realize her dream of motherhood. It took years of trying as well as dealing with four miscarriages before she finally had her son in her arms.

She’d always believed having a baby to take home would be her happy ending. Instead, it was just the start of a personal nightmare.

“I had trouble getting pregnant, trouble staying pregnant, and a complicated pregnancy and birth,” Waite told Healthline. “Having my son home and safe should have been such a relief, but in reality, I feel like I was robbed of the little joys of his infancy because every day was such a struggle.”

Waite was eventually diagnosed with postpartum depression (PPD) and postpartum anxiety (PPA). These conditions fall under the umbrella of postpartum mood disorders (PPMDs), which affect approximately 10 to 15 percent of women, according to Postpartum Progress.

Waite said she began experiencing symptoms just a week after her son was born. She struggled deeply for a year and really didn’t begin to fully feel like herself until her son was 19 months old.

When talking about PPMDs, we tend to focus on the women who are suffering from these conditions.

But a recent study published in Jama Psychiatry dug a little more deeply into the impacts felt by the babies born to mothers suffering from PPD.

The longitudinal study evaluated 18 years of data on children born in a specific area of southwest England between April 1991 and December 1992. The research itself set out to identify highly vulnerable groups of mothers and children.

The most vulnerable were found to be families where the mothers suffered from moderate to severe postpartum depression.

Researchers found that those mothers were more likely to struggle with depression 11 years later.

In addition, their children were 4 times more likely to have behavioral problems, 2 times more likely to have low math scores, and 7 times more likely to suffer from depression themselves at 18 years of age.

Waites’ son, age 6 now, does suffer from some behavioral and emotional struggles. He has diagnoses of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), as well as severe sensory sensitivities.

“His providers feel strongly that he might have [autism spectrum disorder], but we’re waiting for a proper diagnostic evaluation,” Waites said. “He has anxiety about being alone and still won’t sleep in his own room. He wakes several times a night to check if I’m still there.”

Still, she doesn’t necessarily think her son’s struggles are related to PPD.

“He was too young to remember any of that,” she explained. “All of his difficulties are also heritable, and other environmental factors definitely contributed.”