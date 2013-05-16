The CDC reports that nearly 60 percent of public pools tested positive for bacteria found in human feces that can cause rashes and infections.

A refreshing dip in your local public pool might not be so appealing now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report that more than half of public pools contain a detectible amount of human fecal matter.

Researchers with the CDC collected samples from indoor and outdoor public pools in the Atlanta, Ga., region during last summer’s busy swimming season and tested them for bacteria. They discovered a high percentage of bacteria found in the human digestive system, suggesting that the pool water was contaminated with human feces.

CDC scientists found that 58 percent of the water samples tested positive for E. coli, bacteria that lives in the human gut and makes headlines during food poisoning outbreaks.

The pools also had a high percentage—59 percent—of pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common bacterium that can cause rashes, infection, and in the worst case scenario, sepsis and death. About two percent of the pool samples tested positive for Cryptosporidium and Giardia, two germs that can cause diarrhea and are spread by contact with feces.

Though the pool samples tested positive for these germs and bacteria, the testing did not indicate whether the germs were alive and capable of causing infection and disease.

The CDC noted that their study only addressed public pools and did not include other types of recreational water parks, such as private pools and water theme-parks.