To prevent the spread of Heartland virus, wear bug repellent, check your body and clothing for ticks after going outside, and talk to your local health department.

With summer comes loads of outdoor adventures, from camping to hikes to games of ultimate Frisbee out on the field. Leave it to bugs to spoil the fun.



Ticks, those little critters that latch onto and bite humans, are known to spread potentially dangerous pathogens, the most notorious of which is Lyme disease. For the first time, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have isolated Heartland virus, a tick-borne virus responsible for making two men in Missouri severely ill in 2009.



“Most people are unaware of the tick-borne diseases that occur in their area. For example, Rocky Mountain spotted fever is most common in the southeastern states, not the Rockies, and Lyme disease is most common in the Northeast and Upper Midwest,” said Roger Nasci, Ph.D., chief of the CDC’s Arboviral Diseases Branch, in an interview with Healthline. The best way to find out which tick-borne diseases are present in your area is to contact your local health department or extension office.

After collecting more than 56,000 ticks in the Missouri area, researchers found that some ticks in the northwestern part of the state carried strains of the Heartland virus.



It’s the first human pathogenic phlebovirus found in the United States, Nasci says. Phleboviruses are a family of related viruses spread by insects that can cause sickness in people. Most exposures occur when people are bitten by mosquitoes, ticks, or sandflies, according to the CDC .